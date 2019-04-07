George P. Murray, 87, a longtime resident of Boca Raton, died March 31, 2019 at St. Andrew's Estate South. Born in Boston, son of the late Robert and Anna (Simpson) Murray, he was raised and educated in the West Roxbury neighborhood and graduated from Boston Trade High School. He was a member of Holy Name Parish of West Roxbury where he sang in the church choir as a youngster and young adult. Following his high school graduation, he served his apprenticeship as a plumber.Mr. Murray served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a recipient of the Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, The United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.Mr. Murray began his long career with the telephone company first as a technician, and advanced to supervisor at NYNEX and later Verizon before his retirement.He had a lifelong love for gardening and worked for some time as a landscaper during breaks in his telephone company career. He also maintained a passion for music all of his life. A resident of Florida since 1995, Mr. Murray was a resident of South Dennis, MA for fourteen years before relocating to Florida.Predeceased by his wife Barbara (Goudreault) (Comeau) Murray in 2014, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by a son Gerard J. Murray of South Portland, Maine, two daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia A. and Robert Tosetti of Wareham, MA, and Nancy S. and John Desantis of Centerport , NY, four step-sons, David Comeau, Gary Comeau, Stephen Comeau and Richard Comeau, a sister-in-law Helen Murray, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his brother, Robert Murray six months ago, and an infant sister, Anna Murray and his step-daughter, Diane Comeau.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday morning, April 9, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Angels Church of St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, Plaistow, NH. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Haverhill, MA. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary