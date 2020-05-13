George Patrick Vitale, age 91, of Lauderdale Lakes, FL and formerly of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis (Sicilian) Vitale. Born in Bridgeport on June 21, 1928 he was a son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Perna) Vitale. A graduate of Central High School in Bridgeport, he later attended the University of Bridgeport. Mr. Vitale honorably served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He accumulated a 50 year career in the building and construction industry as the owner of Joseph Vitale Construction Company in Bridgeport and later as president of both Vitale & Manganiello and V & M Builders of FL. George was a member of the Boys Club, Sea Scouts BSA, Navy League of the United States, Supreme Anchor Club of America, Lions Club, Elks Club and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He served as past president (1964) of the Bridgeport General Contractors Association, past Broward County Board chairman of the American Heart Association, he served as 1967 City of Hope Bridgeport Guild Man of the Year, past Probable Cause Panel chairman of the Florida State Medical Board, he was past Board of Governors of the Italian Community Center and was a faithful parishioner of the St. Ambrose Church, Deerfield Beach, FL
He is survived by his loving children, Cheryl Pagliarella and her husband Carmen and George J. Vitale and his wife Joyce, his cherished grandson, Christopher Pagliarella and his wife Jung, his sisters, Rose Volpe and Catherine Small, as well as several nieces, nephews and close friends. In addition to his beloved wife Phyllis, he was also predeceased by his brothers, Sam, John and Joseph Vitale.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Catholic Hospice, 14875 NW 77th Ave., Suite #100, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 or American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
He is survived by his loving children, Cheryl Pagliarella and her husband Carmen and George J. Vitale and his wife Joyce, his cherished grandson, Christopher Pagliarella and his wife Jung, his sisters, Rose Volpe and Catherine Small, as well as several nieces, nephews and close friends. In addition to his beloved wife Phyllis, he was also predeceased by his brothers, Sam, John and Joseph Vitale.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Catholic Hospice, 14875 NW 77th Ave., Suite #100, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 or American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 13, 2020.