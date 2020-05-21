George Robert Johnson, 82, of Plantation, passed away on May 18, 2020. He was a devoted and loving husband of 58 years to Ruth (nee Lemieux); father to Christine (David) Raudebaugh, Teresa (Timothy) Mehaffey, Andrea Hilbert, Denise (Michael) Paduano, Michele (David) Cromer, and a grandfather to 13 grandchildren. George attended FSU and honorably served in the United States Army from November 1959-February 1962. He loved and played football for Fort Lauderdale High School; employed with FPL for 50 years; and a lifetime member of "Knights of Columbus". George will always be remembered by many, as having admirable qualities and a genuine love for his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888



