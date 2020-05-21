George Robert Johnson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Robert Johnson, 82, of Plantation, passed away on May 18, 2020. He was a devoted and loving husband of 58 years to Ruth (nee Lemieux); father to Christine (David) Raudebaugh, Teresa (Timothy) Mehaffey, Andrea Hilbert, Denise (Michael) Paduano, Michele (David) Cromer, and a grandfather to 13 grandchildren. George attended FSU and honorably served in the United States Army from November 1959-February 1962. He loved and played football for Fort Lauderdale High School; employed with FPL for 50 years; and a lifetime member of "Knights of Columbus". George will always be remembered by many, as having admirable qualities and a genuine love for his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved