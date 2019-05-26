Home

Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
954-989-1550
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
George Starfas Obituary
George Starfas, 73, of Plantation , Florida, passed away on 05/24/2019.The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Fred Hunters 6301 Taft Street Hollywood, Florida 33024. Father Peter of St. Dimitrios Greek Orthodox Church will be officiating. Visitation will be held between the hours of 3-5 p.m. June 1 at Fred Hunter. Burial will be held in Ancient Corinth, Greece at a later date to be determined. George was born in Ancient Corinth, Greece on September 24, 1945. George was married to Anna and they were married 33 years. George is survived by his wife, Anna, Grand Children - Dominic, Frankie, George S., Jack, Vageli, George V., Kostantinos, Maximus and Mia Alexie, Brothers - Foti and Spiro, Sisters- Sophia and Georgia, Children - Sophie, Peter, Stimi, Elen, Konstantinos, Geronimos and Louie Son-in-Law Tim and Dimitrios daughter-in-Law Katerina.In lieu of flowers, the family request that a donation be made to in memory of George Starfas .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 26, 2019
