|
|
George T. Hull Jr. (Teddy), passed away March 12, 2020.
A pioneer family of Pompano, FL, he is preceded in death by his father, Mayor Ted Hull and mother, Nina Hull of Pompano.
"He was a proud bean picker". He leaves behind his devoted wife, Delilah, who he loving referred to as his everything; daughter, sister, granddaughter and 2 great-grandchildren and nephew.
Private funeral services were held at Pompano Cemetery with military honors.
In memory of Teddy, contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Fl 32960.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2020