George T. Edwards, MD, 88, died peacefully on January 28, 2020, following a short illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille D. Edwards, parents, J. Thomas and Inus Edwards, and brother, James Edwards. He is survived by daughters Kathleen Edwards (Ron Shwedel) of Scottsdale, AZ and Lisa Marie Edwards of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, sister, Jan Schintzius (Chris) of Sebastian, FL, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Texas native, George was a distinguished anesthesiologist, graduating from Texas Tech, Northwestern University Medical School and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital (NY). Among his many professional accomplishments, he served as president of the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists and the Caducean Society. He spent the majority of his practice at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He is also a Navy veteran.
An avid reader, George also loved travel, movies and Walt Disney.
A graveside service will be scheduled for early Spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Broward (County) Public Library Foundation (bplfoundation.org), the Salvation Army or the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020