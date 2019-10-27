|
|
George William Sweeney 05/13/45 to 10/21/19 Born in New York City raised in Eastchester, football scholarship at Bucknell College Worked at CBS then moved to Florida. A man's man, humorous long-time sports, fan loved the Yankees! Cancer survivor Authentic friend & lover. His motto "To do what is right" Tennis Pro ,Tended Bar. And now he has the most heavenly customers! In Lu of flowers Please donate to: butterflies from Jodie.org Wake: Manor Lanes 1517 NE26St., Fort Lauderdale Nov.16th at 1PM.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 27, 2019