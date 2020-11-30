George William Stoll III, of Palatka, FL and Perry, ME, died suddenly at his home on Boyden Lake November 23rd after a well-lived life. Born on December 9, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA to George and Rhea Stoll. He was raised in Haddonfield, NJ and joined the Navy during the Korean War. George graduated from Glassboro State College, Magna Cum Laude, in 1963 & 1968. He enjoyed teaching English in NJ, at Coconut Creek High and Broward College for 33 years. George is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Campbell; daughters, Mary and Susan; grandchildren, Lauren, Stephen, Lindsay Noyola, Patrick Blum and Harper Gardner; sisters, Aurea Stoll, Rhea Politis and husband George; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of George's life will be held in Summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sarah's House of Maine 346 Main Road, Holden, ME 04229.



