Georgina Perez, age 81, resident of West Park, FL, passed away on Sept 30, 2020 in Orange Park, FL, after battling a four-year battle with Cancer. Georgina was the wife of the late Ramon Perez, with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Born in Rio Piedras, PR, she was the daughter of the late Feliciana Velazquez and the late Manuel Cruz. She was one of eight children, the late Juan Cruz, the late William Cruz, the late Isabel Cruz, the late Estervina Cruz, the late Francisco Cruz, Marcelo Cruz and Margarita Cruz. She was the loving mother of Edwin Pastrana, Evelyn Pastrana, the late Bernard Pastrana, Mercedita Burgie, Raymond Perez, stepdaughter Magnolia Szabo and stepson Julio De Jesus Perez. She was a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Georgina moved from PR to Brooklyn NY, where she lived for a short period of time before settling in Haverhill MA, where she worked as a beautician. As the years went by she and her late husband decided to move to her beloved Island of PR where they opened a restaurant El Nuevo Taino. Once her husband's health started to decline they both decided to retire to FL. in 1991. Georgina was a great mother, amazing grandmother, loving aunt and loving sister. She was known for her fashion, beautiful smile, great cooking, positive attitude, warmth, wisdom, loving and kind heart. She was truly a warrior. She fought such a tough battle until the end of her illness with a great positive attitude, such grace, always putting God first. She was the matriarch of the family. She leaves such a void in our hearts. She will be greatly missed. Service will be held on November 7th at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church at 11am.



