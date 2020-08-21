Gerald A. Jackson, 84 of Plantation, Florida, passed away on August 15, 2020 in Plantation, Florida.



The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 8 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Forest Lawn South, 2401 Davie Road, Davie, FL 33317. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the same location. Burial will follow at 11 am.



Gerald A. Jackson was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 10, 1936. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.



Gerald is preceded in death by his loving wife Eileen, his parents Albert and Dorothy and sister Judy Rivero.



Gerald is survived by children Barry (Tasha) Jackson, Robert (Jill Greene) Jackson, Paula (Joe) Dayringer, Chrys (Kim) Trikes, a sister Carol Anne Bergin, grandchildren Howard (Kaitlin) Dayringer, Chrys (Jez) Cencioni, great grandchildren Kolton and Kaiden Dayringer as well as 5 honorary grandchildren their spouses/family's, and numerous nieces and nephews.



