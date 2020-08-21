1/
Gerald A. Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald A. Jackson, 84 of Plantation, Florida, passed away on August 15, 2020 in Plantation, Florida.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 8 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Forest Lawn South, 2401 Davie Road, Davie, FL 33317. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the same location. Burial will follow at 11 am.

Gerald A. Jackson was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 10, 1936. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.

Gerald is preceded in death by his loving wife Eileen, his parents Albert and Dorothy and sister Judy Rivero.

Gerald is survived by children Barry (Tasha) Jackson, Robert (Jill Greene) Jackson, Paula (Joe) Dayringer, Chrys (Kim) Trikes, a sister Carol Anne Bergin, grandchildren Howard (Kaitlin) Dayringer, Chrys (Jez) Cencioni, great grandchildren Kolton and Kaiden Dayringer as well as 5 honorary grandchildren their spouses/family's, and numerous nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Burial
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
2401 Davie Road
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
9547929360
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved