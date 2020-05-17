Gerald "Jerry" P. Brogan, age 82 of Hollywood, peacefully passed away April 29, 2020 of natural causes. Survived by his daughters Leslie Young and Tracy Brogan; sister Joan Rackstraw; stepdaughter Andra Steuerman: stepson David Martin; grandchildren, John Patrick Young, and Wells Cole and step grandchildren Tiffany, Trisha, Paige and Scott Steuerman. Jerry was one of a kind, with a larger than life personality, and lived his life his way. He had many gifts and talents, especially "the art of the deal". He could sell another flag pin to the president, with master salesmanship. Being a jazz drummer, he enjoyed drumming all his life, and loved recalling his memories of performing at iconic jazz clubs in New York City. In his early years, Jerry performed as a magician, entertaining children broadcasted on local television, with his signature "sad clown" persona. With his great sense of humor, he continued to entertain, making him truly memorable, and often times making fast friends with strangers. He will be dearly missed. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 17, 2020.