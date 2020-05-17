Gerald "Jerry" Brogan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" P. Brogan, age 82 of Hollywood, peacefully passed away April 29, 2020 of natural causes. Survived by his daughters Leslie Young and Tracy Brogan; sister Joan Rackstraw; stepdaughter Andra Steuerman: stepson David Martin; grandchildren, John Patrick Young, and Wells Cole and step grandchildren Tiffany, Trisha, Paige and Scott Steuerman. Jerry was one of a kind, with a larger than life personality, and lived his life his way. He had many gifts and talents, especially "the art of the deal". He could sell another flag pin to the president, with master salesmanship. Being a jazz drummer, he enjoyed drumming all his life, and loved recalling his memories of performing at iconic jazz clubs in New York City. In his early years, Jerry performed as a magician, entertaining children broadcasted on local television, with his signature "sad clown" persona. With his great sense of humor, he continued to entertain, making him truly memorable, and often times making fast friends with strangers. He will be dearly missed. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved