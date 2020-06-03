Gerald H. Schoenberg
Gerald (Gerry) Schoenberg passed away on May 30, 2020 at age 91. A private memorial will be attended by family members. The family asks that their privacy be respected.

Condolences may be sent to Andrea Obston via email: AObston@AOMC.com.

Donations in Gerry's memory may be made to the U.G.L.Y. Fund, a nonprofit fund that provides small luxuries to the clients of Connecticut Community Care, Inc. To make a donation go to ctcommunitycare.org or CCCI, 43 Enterprise Drive, Bristol, CT 06010.

Gerry is survived by his three children by his first wife, the late Sydelle Ross Schoenberg: Steve (Sharon), David (Mara), and Linda McKee (Bob), four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He is also survived by Andrea Obston (Ron), daughter of his second wife, the late Roberta Figer Schoenberg, and their son.

Gerry was predeceased by his third wife, Marilyn Margolis.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Carl and Grace Carta for their loving support of their father during his life and the dignity and care they extended to him during his last days.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 3, 2020.
