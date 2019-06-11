On June 10, age 93, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of NYC and Manhasset NY. Trusted friend and confidante to many, Jerry is survived by his devoted and cherished wife Doris, with whom he was inseparable from for 63 years; his adoring sister Gertrude Benson, sons Peter (Robin) and Jay (Laurie), grandchildren Sarabeth, Carly and Judson; many nieces and nephews, including Phillip Benson, Robin Fuchs and Tina Wallace. Jerry will be remembered for his dedication to family, his endearing sense of humor, philanthropy and support of UJA. A former US Marine, two-time Governor and member of the American Stock Exchange for over 4 decades, an avid golfer and Life Master bridge player, Jerry was adulated for always staying calm and cool in the face of adversity. Jerry's legacy will serve as a role model for generations to come. Services Jun 12, 12pm Temple Beth El, 333 SW 4th Ave, Boca Raton. Family receiving friends following service 2-4pm and Thursday 4pm-6pm 2600 S.Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton. Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 11 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary