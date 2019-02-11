Gerald "Jerry" Meehan, age 82, of Fort Lauderdale, FL passed away on February 7, 2019, at Holy Cross Hospital, after a brief illness. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, son of the late William F. and Katherine Kaneft Meehan. He was a resident of Fort Lauderdale for 40 years. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Omaha ('58), where he played baseball and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Upon graduation, Jerry became a teacher at Boys Town in Omaha. During this time he also served as a reservist in the Air National Guard. He spent his career in the non-profit industry, first as the executive director of the American Heart Association Brevard County (Titusville, FL), then as the executive director of the American Heart Association Broward County (Fort Lauderdale). He later served as the executive director of the Broward County Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, before retiring. He is survived by his two loving sons, Jeff and Jamie (Mala), whom he shared with former spouse Dixie Meehan, and grandsons Austin and Shane. Jerry also leaves a sister, Judy Gammel, niece Katherine Gammel, and nephew David (Andrea) Gammel, all of Omaha, Nebraska. Jerry was also proud to have two grandnephews, Grae and Daniel Gammel also of Omaha, Nebraska. Jerry was a lifelong Rotarian, and an active member of the Rotary Club of Pompano Beach. He enjoyed playing softball in the Pompano Senior Softball League, and playing tennis and socializing with his many friends at Bay Colony Club, where he lived for 40 years. He had so many amazing friendships, and is a testament to his caring way and his sense of humor. His favorite time, however, was spending time with family, and he was so good at it - he truly was the best father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, and uncle. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4595 Bayview Drive, Fort Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's name to the Rotary Club of Pompano Beach, P.O. Box 94, Pompano Beach, FL 33061. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kraeer Funeral Home, 200 West Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL 954-784-4000. Please sign the online registry book at www.dignitymemorial.com. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary