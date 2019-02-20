|
|
Gerald James Michel Sr. passed away on February 14, 2019, at the age of 68. Jerry, son of Dorothy and Charles Michel, was raised in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He graduated from Cardinal Gibbons High School in 1969. Jerry Michel was an accredited Chen Tai Chi Master, with a loyal following of students both local and abroad. Owner and operator of A.N.D. Automotive for over 40 years. He is survived by his mother Dorothy (Michael) Raimondi, Son Gerald Jr. (Heather), grandchildren Jake, Logan, and Ava, brother Monty (Patricia), sister Theresa (Michael) Buran, sister-in-law Wendy, his many loving nieces and nephews, and is preceded in death by his brother Charles Jr. A celebration of Jerry's life, will be held on February 21, 2019, from 6pm-8pm at Baird-Case-Jordan-Fannin Funeral Home, 4343 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019