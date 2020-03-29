|
On March 23, 2020, the same date his father was born in 1895, Gerald "Jerry" Oltchick quietly went home at the age of 87 to be with his parents, his older sister and brother, his wife, and many dear friends. He is survived by his beloved son, Steven Reid; his daughter, Caryn Atwater and her children Lindsey and Luke; his niece, Ellen Friedman; and his partner, Arlyne Gelman. Jerry was blessed with the gift of storytelling, which he used to great effect for many years as a social studies teacher and then as a lecturer at the JCC in Boynton Beach, where his talks were often standing room only. His love of history included old music and movies. He enjoyed playing bridge - a lot, going to the theatre, traveling, and dancing, a passion passed on to his daughter. His warmth, easy laugh, kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity were a blessing to all and it is Heaven's fortune to have received him after a long and wonderful life. His service was March 26 at the Star of David. The family wishes to hold a Celebration of Life later this year once the pandemic is no longer a danger.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020