Gerald Walter Keeney Sr.
Gerald Walter Keeney, Sr., 88, of Hollywood, Florida, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Gerald was survived by his wife, Rose (Parghamian) Keeney, children, Anne Keeney Madsen and Gerald (Jay) Walter Keeney, Jr. (Caroline) and grandchildren, Sooltan Rose and Jack Douglas Madsen, and Hayden James and Ava Caroline Keeney. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger siblings, Donald Keeney, Janet Krottnauer, and Eloise Cope. The detailed obituary and remembrances may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com. A memorial service celebrating his life along with his wife, Rose, will be held Thursday, December 17 at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Hills United Methodist Church, 400 N. 35th Ave. in Hollywood, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hollywood Hills United Methodist Church or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
