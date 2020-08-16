1/
Geraldine BLOCK
Geraldine (Gerry) Block, of Lauderhill FL, passed away on August 12, 2020 in her 101st year. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years (Dearest) Bob. She leaves behind her daughter Denise Block and her spouse Anne of Brewster, MA, her son Larry and his spouse Michele of West Chester, PA. She also leaves behind her two grandchidren and five wonderful great grandkids and her favorite cousin Michelle Florea of Ft. Lauderdale.

Services were held Friday August 14 at the Star of David Memorial Gardens and Cemetery. dignitymemorial.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
Star of David Memorial Gardens and Cemetery
