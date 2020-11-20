1/1
Dr. Gerard Legault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of Dr. Gerard Legault, Chiropractor in Hollywood, FL, born in Pointe Claire, Qc, Canada, co-founder of the Legault Chiropractic Health Center in Hollywood, FL in 1979, passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on November 12th 2020 at his home in Weston, FL, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Virginia (Kirk) Legault DC, his two daughters, Dr. Micheline Legault DC of New Brunswick, Canada and Dr. Jacqueline Legault Valcourt DC of Hollywood, FL and his son, Dr. Marcel Legault DC of Hollywood, FL; his 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; his sisters, Madeleine, Fernande, Claire and Francoise and brothers, Yves, Maurice and Rene in Quebec Canada. He will be missed. He is smiling from above and watching over all of his family and friends.

Viewing will be held at Landmark Funeral Home 4200 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood FL 33021 on Sunday November 22nd between 2 and 5 pm. A mass will take place on Tuesday November 24th at 4pm at St Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1301 SW 136th Ave, Davie, FL 33325.

Arrangements entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please leave online condolences on Dr. Legault's guestbook at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
04:00 PM
St Bonaventure Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Landmark Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 18, 2020
A toute la famille Legault nous offrons nos plus sincères condoléances. Nous conserverons de Gérard le souvenir d'un homme accueillant, joyeux et heureux pour qui famille et amis étaient une priorité.
Nous sommes avec vous en pensées, Josée Gauthier et sa famille, xxxxx
Gauthier Jos&#233;e
Friend
November 17, 2020
J'offre ma plus sincère sympathie à toute la famille Legault pour cette grande perte qu'est celle de votre mari, votre père, votre grand-père et votre arrière-grand-père. Je garderai précieusement les beaux souvenirs que j'ai de Gérard lors des nos nombreuses rencontres chez les Paillé et aussi des belles soirées de Noël passées chez vous lors de nos petites vacances en Floride. Il y avait toujours quelque chose de spécial à partager et surtout beaucoup de gentillesse, d'Amour et de générosité de toute la famille Legault. Gérard appelait toujours mon père "King George"... Je ne l'oublierai jamais. Merci pour ton amitié Gérard et repose en paix...
Nancy Gauthier
Friend
November 17, 2020
I love you so much. I miss you so much. I wish I was there with you. I wish you could meet my children. I'm going to miss your lectures. You introduced me to so many things. You are my mentor, my friend, my grandfather that I love so much. I can't wait to reunite with you. I miss you.
Mario
Family
November 17, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
November 17, 2020
My condolences to the whole family! I only have good memories of him! ❤
Josianne Legault
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved