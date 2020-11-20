In loving memory of Dr. Gerard Legault, Chiropractor in Hollywood, FL, born in Pointe Claire, Qc, Canada, co-founder of the Legault Chiropractic Health Center in Hollywood, FL in 1979, passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on November 12th 2020 at his home in Weston, FL, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Virginia (Kirk) Legault DC, his two daughters, Dr. Micheline Legault DC of New Brunswick, Canada and Dr. Jacqueline Legault Valcourt DC of Hollywood, FL and his son, Dr. Marcel Legault DC of Hollywood, FL; his 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; his sisters, Madeleine, Fernande, Claire and Francoise and brothers, Yves, Maurice and Rene in Quebec Canada. He will be missed. He is smiling from above and watching over all of his family and friends.
Viewing will be held at Landmark Funeral Home 4200 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood FL 33021 on Sunday November 22nd between 2 and 5 pm. A mass will take place on Tuesday November 24th at 4pm at St Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1301 SW 136th Ave, Davie, FL 33325.
Arrangements entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220.