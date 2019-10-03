|
|
Gerard 'Jerry' Russel Desmarais, 74, died peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Catholic Hospice - Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after a courageous battle with cancer. Jerry is the beloved husband of Karl Duncan.
Jerry was born in Nashua, NH on September 21, 1945, and was the son of the late Gerard I. and Annette (Ledoux) Desmarais.
Most recently, Jerry and his husband co-owned and operated Dream Vacations – Duncan, Desmarais & Associates Travel Agency from Florida where they resided.
In his free time, Jerry loved to travel and enjoyed playing card games especially Poker and Texas Hold'em and Pineapple. Above all, he truly cherished his time spent with his family and he will be missed deeply.
In addition to his husband, Karl, he is survived by his sister AnnMarie Bolton and her husband Thomas of Nashua, NH , his brother Joseph Desmarais and his wife Kelly of Milford, NH. He was predeceased by his broth Jude Desmarais. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews – Charlotte Troddyn and her husband Mark of Hollis, NH, Thomas Bolton and his wife Jeanine Kilgallen of Merrimack, NH, Erin Kellet and her husband Josh of Weare, NH, and Daniel Desmarais of Milford, NH. He is also survived by his grand nephews and grandniece – Keenan, Liam, Elliot Troddyn; Eli Bolton; Kora Kellet.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jerry's Funeral Service on SATURDAY, October 5th from 12:30 until 1:15 PM at Sunshine Cathedral, 1480 SW 9th Avenue, Ft. Lauterdale, FL 33315. A reception will follow. Services will also be held in Nashua, NH where Jerry resided for many years. To retrieve those services or to leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019