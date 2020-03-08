|
George L. Lord, Jr., 94 of Plantation, FL died peacefully on March 4, 2020 at his home. He was born January 30, 1926 in Belle Rive, IL to Myrtle and George L. Lord, Sr. He grew up in Southern Illinois and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1944 during WWII. He met and married Bubbles, his late wife 0f 73 years, while stationed at the Naval Air Station in Fort Lauderdale in 1945. George was a gunnery Instructor for TBF Avengers and donated his Navy belonging to the Naval Air Station Ft. Lauderdale Museum. His story is recorded on their website in the Veterans History Project. After the war, George was the Body Shop Manager at Powell Ford for several decades. After he retired, George and Bubbles traveled the USA in their motorhome as members of the Holiday Ramblers. George was a board member of the Plantation Country Club Estates Homeowners Association and regularly attended City of Plantation council meetings. George loved to tell jokes and play bridge. George is survived by his daughter, Angela Lord Manning, son in law Robert Manning, niece Kathleen Simms and nephew Joseph Simms. The family requests donation in his memory be made to the Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale Museum. www.nasflmuseum.com/donate.html No Services are planned. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020