Gert Ansel
Gert Ansel age 100 of Hollywood FL passed away on July 22, 2020. She was born in Pottsville PA and moved to Hollywood Fl after WW2 where she served as a WAC. She and her husband Emanuel Ansel who died 25years ago, were married for over 50 years before his death. She is survived her 2 sons Eric & Paul Ansel, 1 grandson Skyler Ansel & daughter in law Diane Ansel. After her husband died, she volunteered as a Dosin at the museum of Natural History, a mentor at Nova and a guardian ad litem for the Broward County Juvenile Justice System. Gert's spirit of selflessness lives on.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.1Cor1:3,4
