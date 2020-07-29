Gert Ansel age 100 of Hollywood FL passed away on July 22, 2020. She was born in Pottsville PA and moved to Hollywood Fl after WW2 where she served as a WAC. She and her husband Emanuel Ansel who died 25years ago, were married for over 50 years before his death. She is survived her 2 sons Eric & Paul Ansel, 1 grandson Skyler Ansel & daughter in law Diane Ansel. After her husband died, she volunteered as a Dosin at the museum of Natural History, a mentor at Nova and a guardian ad litem for the Broward County Juvenile Justice System. Gert's spirit of selflessness lives on.



