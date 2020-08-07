1/
Gertrude Ansel
Gertrude Ansel age 100 of Boca Raton FL passed away on July 22, 2020 peacefully at her home with her loving caregiver and surrogate daughter Velma Thompson by her side. Gert helped her take care of her children when she was still able, and Velma took care of Gert when she was no longer able to care for herself.She was born in Pottsville PA and moved to Hollywood FL after ww2 where she served as a WAC. She and her husband Emanuel Ansel, who died 25yrs ago, were married for over 50years before his death.

She is survived by her 2 sons Eric & Paul Ansel, her grandson Skyler Ansel & daughter in law Diane Ansel.

After her husband died, she volunteered as a Dosin at the Museum of Natural History, a mentor at Nova and a guardian at litem for the Broward County Juvenile Justice System. Gert's spirit of selflessness lives on.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2020.
