|
|
Gertrude (Trudy "Goo-Goo") Tacher crossed peacefully Saturday February 1st, 2020 with her family by her side. She lived a full and wonderful life, always surrounded by family, friends and loved ones.
Trudy was born August 14th, 1929 in Jamaica, Queens, Daughter to Isadore and Rose, Sister to Pauline, Sidney and Shirley, Wife to Aron, Mother to Robert (Mary Ann), Marty and Steve, Mother-in-law to Ana, Grandmother to Brian (Shannon), Kevin (Alana), Danielle, Alex, Aron and Billierose, Great Grandmother to Lindsay, MJ, Jaxon and Mary, and she was a friend to more than could be listed!
She had a profound impact on this world and was devoted to her friends and family. Even after losing most of her family at a young age, she grew into an incredible matriarch of the family that she and her husband Aron created. She made everyone feel loved, accepted, thought of and appreciated. Her welcoming, loving nature made everyone love her. Even at 90, she still loved trying new things if it meant she got to be with the ones she loved because that's what mattered most to her. Trudy loved hosting her friends and family for holidays, dinners, football games, and her card games of course! She's the glue that held so many people together. She always had a special place in her heart for her furry family! Her love of animals was always a top priority. She was always full of energy and always took pride in looking and being at her best! She was famous for her coordinating jewelry, matching tracksuits and ensembles! She will be greatly missed by all and forgotten by no one! Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 12pm at Alexander-Levitt Funeral Home 8135 W McNab Rd Tamarac, FL 33321
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 4, 2020