Gilbert Jack Milgrom
Gilbert Jack Milgrom, 82 of Boca Raton, Florida passed away on October 26th at his home after a six month battle with cancer. Gil was a graduate of the University of Illinois and a captain and chief pilot for Western and Delta Airlines for thirty years. Blessed with a great personality and sense of humor Gil was loved by all who were lucky enough to know him. Gil was a bon vivant who led a spectacular life. He shared his love of travel and the good life with friends and family. Gil is survived by his brother Daniel, sister-in-law Priscilla, his cousin Faye and her two children Dawn and Mitchell, his stepdaughter Pao and his former wife Maria.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
