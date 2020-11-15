Gilbert Jack Milgrom, 82 of Boca Raton, Florida passed away on October 26th at his home after a six month battle with cancer. Gil was a graduate of the University of Illinois and a captain and chief pilot for Western and Delta Airlines for thirty years. Blessed with a great personality and sense of humor Gil was loved by all who were lucky enough to know him. Gil was a bon vivant who led a spectacular life. He shared his love of travel and the good life with friends and family. Gil is survived by his brother Daniel, sister-in-law Priscilla, his cousin Faye and her two children Dawn and Mitchell, his stepdaughter Pao and his former wife Maria.



?



