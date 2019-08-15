|
Gladys A. Heaslip Romann was born in Brooklyn, New York to Ida & Richard Ludow Heaslip. As a young girl, she sang in the choir at Episcopal Church in Brooklyn. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor she joined the Navy & was stationed in Jacksonville, FL. At one time she stated, "While I was traveling on the train south to camp, I was scared & excited at the same time, just like other girls who had joined the Navy." After World War II, she returned home where she married Eric F. Romann who was also a World War II veteran. They eventually moved to Central Islip Long Island where they raised 5 children. Gladys was a Girl Scout Leader for 11 years and always said she enjoyed her time working with her co-leader and camping. Gladys and Eric relocated to Pembroke Pines where she has since resided. Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, her beloved husband Eric and son, Roger W. Romann. She is survived by; daughters Christine, Karen, Virginia & son Brian and Janice daughter-in-law. She has 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Fred Hunters Memorial Services Friday August 16, 2019 at 4:30pm. 6301 Taft St Hollywood, FL 33024
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019