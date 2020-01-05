|
Gladys M. (Glady) Gruber of Pompano Beach, FL went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Glady was born in Buffalo, NY to Linley and Elsie Clark. She was the second of six children. She married Gerald A. (Jerry) Gruber on May 6, 1950. They were married for 43 years until Jerry's passing on September 12, 1993. Glady was a resident of Pompano Beach for almost 60 years. She and Jerry moved from Buffalo, NY to Pompano Beach in January 1960 along with their three children Greg, Dale, and Jeri Lynn. Their daughter Lynda was born three years after their arrival to S. Florida. Glady was a stay at home mom for most of her life. She and Jerry owned Starboard Marina in Pompano Beach for 20 plus years. After the children were grown Glady worked at the marina along with her husband Jerry and their two sons Greg and Dale. During their marriage Glady and Jerry served faithfully at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Fort Lauderdale. Glady had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved to laugh and to talk. She could strike up a conversation with anyone. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren talking about the past as well as the future. Precious mother of Greg (Sharon) Gruber, Dale (Sandi) Gruber, Jeri Lynn (Ron) Burr, and Lynda (Roger) Barranco. Beloved grandmother of Brad Gruber, Justin (Tiffany) Burr, Lisa (Akash) Naidu, Lauren Burr, and Corinne Barranco. Glady is survived by her brother Ken (Mai) Clark of Tonawanda, NY and her sister-in-law Ethel Gruber of Amherst, NY along with many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Calvary Chapel Pompano Beach, P.O. Box 1072, Pompano Beach, FL 33061 or to Calvary Chapel Radio Station 107.1 (WAFG) please mail to the church address and designate radio station. Also Vitas Healthcare, 5420 N.W. 33rd Avenue, Suite 100, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309. Or to a . Viewing to be held on Wednesday, January 8 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 9 at 11:00 am. Both Services will be at Kraeer Funeral Home at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 200 W. Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33064. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020