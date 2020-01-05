Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraeer Funeral Home
200 West Copans Rd
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 784-4000
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home
200 West Copans Rd
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Kraeer Funeral Home
200 West Copans Rd
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Gruber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys M. Gruber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys M. Gruber Obituary
Gladys M. (Glady) Gruber of Pompano Beach, FL went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Glady was born in Buffalo, NY to Linley and Elsie Clark. She was the second of six children. She married Gerald A. (Jerry) Gruber on May 6, 1950. They were married for 43 years until Jerry's passing on September 12, 1993. Glady was a resident of Pompano Beach for almost 60 years. She and Jerry moved from Buffalo, NY to Pompano Beach in January 1960 along with their three children Greg, Dale, and Jeri Lynn. Their daughter Lynda was born three years after their arrival to S. Florida. Glady was a stay at home mom for most of her life. She and Jerry owned Starboard Marina in Pompano Beach for 20 plus years. After the children were grown Glady worked at the marina along with her husband Jerry and their two sons Greg and Dale. During their marriage Glady and Jerry served faithfully at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Fort Lauderdale. Glady had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved to laugh and to talk. She could strike up a conversation with anyone. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren talking about the past as well as the future. Precious mother of Greg (Sharon) Gruber, Dale (Sandi) Gruber, Jeri Lynn (Ron) Burr, and Lynda (Roger) Barranco. Beloved grandmother of Brad Gruber, Justin (Tiffany) Burr, Lisa (Akash) Naidu, Lauren Burr, and Corinne Barranco. Glady is survived by her brother Ken (Mai) Clark of Tonawanda, NY and her sister-in-law Ethel Gruber of Amherst, NY along with many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Calvary Chapel Pompano Beach, P.O. Box 1072, Pompano Beach, FL 33061 or to Calvary Chapel Radio Station 107.1 (WAFG) please mail to the church address and designate radio station. Also Vitas Healthcare, 5420 N.W. 33rd Avenue, Suite 100, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309. Or to a . Viewing to be held on Wednesday, January 8 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 9 at 11:00 am. Both Services will be at Kraeer Funeral Home at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 200 W. Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33064. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -