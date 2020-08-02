Glen A. Lindgren, (93) Born 8/27/1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota passed away peacefully on July 19. Married Patricia O'Connor in 1953. His wife Patricia, mother Olga Lindgren, father Gotfred Lindgren, sister Gloria Hoff, and brother Alan G. Lindgren preceded Glen in death. He is survived by four children, Mark Lindgren (Sharon Salzl), Excelsior Minnesota, Mary Lindgren, Arvada, Colorado, Margaret Keating (John), Pompano Beach, Florida and Martha Giambruno, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, nine grandchildren, Jake Lindgren, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, Peter Lindgren, Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Tess Lindgren, Brooklyn New York, Mathew Shawe, Westminister, Colorado, Liz Hendry, Thornton Colorado, Jamie Morick, Coral Springs, Florida, Jenna Reyes, Coconut Creek, Florida, Antonio Giambruno, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Marcus Giambruno, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and four great- grandchildren, Amelia Lindgren, Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Cecelia Lindgren, Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Camila Reyes, Coconut Creek, Florida, and Cole Hendry, Thornton, Colorado. Glen graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1944 followed by service in the US Navy and US Air Force. He graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Business Administration in 1950 where he received the Beta Gamma Sigma award. Glen was employed by IBM for 10 years and by Piper Jaffray and Hopwood for 25 years. Glen resided in Minnesota, Rio Verde, Arizona, Richmond Hill, Georgia and South Florida in his almost 94 years.



