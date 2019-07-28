|
Glenn Hankes Burroughs ("Flip") was born on August 13, 1950 in Huntington, WV and passed away at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on July 11, 2019 after a series of four operations. He was a fighter all his life until the very end but is now resting peacefully. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Sr. (former Finance Director for the City of Pompano), his mother Sally and brother Ben. He is survived by his brother Kenneth Jr. and his wife Kathi, his former wife Maureen, sister-in-law Julie, nephews Kevin and Benton II, his niece Kenlyn and great-nephew Kenneth III. Glenn was a 62+ year resident of Pompano Beach. He graduated from Pompano Beach High School in 1968 and Gordon Military Academy in 1970. He worked for many years as a Modernization Specialist for Schindler Elevator and most recently as a consultant with Landmark Elevator Consultants. Glenn was a gifted athlete and played semi-pro baseball following high school but his passion was for golf. He was a long-time member of Pompano Beach Municipal Golf Course and will be remembered by many of his golfing friends. A celebration of life luncheon is being planned for invited guests.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 28, 2019