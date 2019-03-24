|
Glenn L Hughes, passed away March 20th 2019 at the age of 67. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 45 years, Virginia, children, Darren, Darryl and Rebecca, 4 grandchildren, Joseph, Shawna, Matthew and Noelle. Brothers, Robert, Brian, Richard, Sisters, Dale, Valerie and Beverly.He was a veteran, fisherman and a friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations made me made to the . Viewing, Monday 2 pm to 4 pm, Fred Hunter Funeral Home, 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood Fl.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019