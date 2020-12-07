1/
Gloria A. Stirling
Gloria Stirling nee Sciulli passed away on December 3, 2020. She had lived in Boynton Beach for almost a decade, having come from Pittsburgh, PA to escape the snowy roads and to be closer to her daughters, Susan Stirling, Sherry Yonge, and her twin grandsons, Henry and Davis Yonge. She was predeceased by her mother, Catherine Sciulli, and her father, Anthony Sciulli from Hazelwood, PA. Besides adoring her grandsons, she loved to crochet anything without sleeves and watch classic movies, especially if Jeff Chandler was starring in them. She used to quip if vegetables tasted like chocolate I would eat them. She had a deep distinct singing voice that brought her early recognition. Her beautiful dark eyes and bigger than life smile left an impression on everyone she met.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 6, 2020
In loving memory of my mom. You were the best grandma ever to Henry, Davis and your grand-dog Brut! You will be missed xo
Sherry Stirling Yonge
Family
