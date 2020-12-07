Gloria Stirling nee Sciulli passed away on December 3, 2020. She had lived in Boynton Beach for almost a decade, having come from Pittsburgh, PA to escape the snowy roads and to be closer to her daughters, Susan Stirling, Sherry Yonge, and her twin grandsons, Henry and Davis Yonge. She was predeceased by her mother, Catherine Sciulli, and her father, Anthony Sciulli from Hazelwood, PA. Besides adoring her grandsons, she loved to crochet anything without sleeves and watch classic movies, especially if Jeff Chandler was starring in them. She used to quip if vegetables tasted like chocolate I would eat them. She had a deep distinct singing voice that brought her early recognition. Her beautiful dark eyes and bigger than life smile left an impression on everyone she met.



