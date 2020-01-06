|
Gloria Elizabeth Gustafson Essaye was a beautiful and talented lady who was respected and loved by everyone who knew her. She grew up in Newport, Rhode Island having graduated from Rogers High School. Her first husband, Theodore Ambrose Morde, was listed in Who's Who in America having discovered the lost Monkey God Kingdom in Honduras and a diplomat attaché in Egypt. Together they were active in Egypt after the Second World War taking the side of the Arabs which were prosecuted. After her husband passed away, she became the top petite model for Norman Norell, a famous designer, modelling wedding gowns and fur coats. Emily Williams was her show name. She was married shortly afterwards to Joseph Henry Essaye, an enterprising businessman who owned one of the largest orange groves and cattle ranches in Florida. They lived in Westhampton Beach, Long Island and later built their home in Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club where she lived for over 60 years in addition to traveling around the world. She had two children, Theodore (Joseph) Henry Essaye Jr. and Christine Therese Essaye Bergesen. Christine lives in Norway with her family and winters in Florida. Gloria learned to fly in the sixties and was a major in the Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary of the United States Air Force having flown over 1,450 hours. She also was an active angel pilot delivering medicines to patients with her Cessna 172 plane and helping to spot drug runners by air. In addition, she was a stockbroker with Harris Upham. In 1989 Gloria reconnected with the love of her life, Captain Miller Cosby or "Lightening", who was also a navy captain from Frederiksberg, Virginia and also a pilot. Together they spent 15 years in love, flying everywhere. She was known for her kindness and generosity and will be missed by many who knew her. She leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements have been made with a viewing on Tuesday, January 7th at 6:00 p.m at Babione- Kareer Funeral Home on 1100 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton, and a funeral mass to be held at St. Gregory Episcopal Church located at 100 N.E. Mizner Boulevard in Boca on Wednesday, January 8th at 4:00 p.m.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 6, 2020