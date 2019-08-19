Home

Sinai Memorial Chapels - Delray Beach
15120 Jog Rd.
Delray Beach, FL 33446
(561) 865-1747
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Sinai Memorial Chapels - Delray Beach
15120 Jog Rd.
Delray Beach, FL 33446
Gloria Lee Saltz


1928 - 2019
Gloria Lee Saltz Obituary
Gloria Lee Saltz died on August 17 at the age of 90 after a valiant battle against cancer and a subsequent brief illness. She got her wish and died cancer-free. Gloria was born in the Bronx on December 22, 1928. She graduated from Hunter College with a degree in Psychology in 1950. She married her husband of 69 years, Stanley, that same year. They had met on a blind date; the rest was history. She raised her two children, Abby and Ricky, while teaching her kindergarten classes at PS96, where she taught for 18 years. Beloved by her students, her family, and everyone who knew her, Gloria and Stanley retired to Delray Beach, where they were surrounded by their closest friends.

Quick-witted and even quicker to love, Gloria was adored by all who met her. She loved learning and took advantage of seminars and lectures in the area, particularly in the local Jewish community. Gloria was, for many years, a staple and star in Huntington Pointe's theater repertoire; her greatest talent was getting the audience to laugh uncontrollably as she took command of the stage in increasingly ridiculous costumes. As a mother and grandmother, she never missed a birthday, an anniversary, or a St. Patty's Day.

Gloria is survived by her husband and children, as well as her son-in-law Mark and her daughter-in-law Rose Anne. She is also survived by her grandchildren Zachary and his wife Jennifer, Eric, Alison, and Amanda and her husband Jim. She was the matriarch of the family and will be terribly missed.

A service will be held in honor of Gloria's life on Sunday, August 25 at 11 a.m. at Sinai Memorial Chapel, 15120 Jog Road, Delray Beach.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2019
