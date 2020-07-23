Gloria Maria Venezia, 80 of Boca Raton passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Gloria was born in Puerto Rico a daughter of the late Jose and Rosaria Valentine. Gloria had a long career in advertising including a casting director and a photographer representative. Gloria also represented Equitable Life as hostess at the NY Worlds Fair. Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Benedict Venezia. Gloria will be laid to rest privately at Boca Raton Mausoleum, Boca Raton, FL on Friday, July 24, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store