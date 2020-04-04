Home

Gloria Palmarini Naslund

Gloria Palmarini Naslund Obituary
Gloria Palmarini Naslund, 93, passed away March 28, 2020. Originally from Camden, NJ, she moved to South Florida in the fifties. Gloria is survived by sons Bruce D. Hickman (Judy), Mark S. Hickman (Kandy), 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, numerous beloved nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by all. She is pre-deceased by husband Raymond W. Naslund and son Robert S. Hickman, Jr. (Peggy). Gloria will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2020
