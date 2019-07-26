|
|
Gloria Roslyn Aronson, 90, of Tamarac, FL, passed away at her daughter's home in Miami on July 24, 2019. She was born Gloria Simon in Brooklyn, NY, the younger of two sisters. A top student, she graduated high school at 16 while also working in her parents Julius and Bessie's candy and cigar stores. She graduated from City College of New York and moved to Manhattan where she worked for the New York Telephone Company and later met her husband, Herb. They married in 1959, raised a family in Scarsdale, NY and remained together for nearly 55 years until his death in 2014. She was always a loving and doting mother and grandmother and a devoted caretaker for her husband in his last years of life.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie (Ray) Chasser of Miami, FL, son Douglas (Melissa) Aronson of Coral Springs, FL and grandchildren Julie, Margot, Jared, Gregory and Kathryn. The funeral will be held Sunday at Star of David Chapel in North Lauderdale at 10:30am with burial to follow. Donations can be made to dementia/Alzheimer's research.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 26, 2019