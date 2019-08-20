|
Gordon J. Salganik of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Sunday, August, 18, 2019 at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis Blum (nee Stoopack), daughters, Deborah (Dr. Jesse) Hellman and Wendy (Robert) Davis, stepsons, Andrew (Stephanie) Blum, Leonard (Missy) Blum, and Robert (Dana) Blum, brother Donald Salganik (Beverly Margolis), and his loving grandchildren. Gordon was predeceased by his first wife Phyllis Salganik (nee Rosen).
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, Balto., MD on Tuesday, August 20, at 11 am.
Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019