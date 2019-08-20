Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
4215 Chastetree Court
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
4215 Chastetree Court
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
4215 Chastetree Court
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
(North Oaks) 725 Mt. Wilson Lane
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
(North Oaks) 725 Mt. Wilson Lane
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Gordon J. Salganik

Gordon J. Salganik of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Sunday, August, 18, 2019 at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis Blum (nee Stoopack), daughters, Deborah (Dr. Jesse) Hellman and Wendy (Robert) Davis, stepsons, Andrew (Stephanie) Blum, Leonard (Missy) Blum, and Robert (Dana) Blum, brother Donald Salganik (Beverly Margolis), and his loving grandchildren. Gordon was predeceased by his first wife Phyllis Salganik (nee Rosen).

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, Balto., MD on Tuesday, August 20, at 11 am.

Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019
