Gordon Jay Vinkemulder, 83, of Coconut Creek, FL, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM, May 11 at First Baptist Church (FBC),138 NE 1st St, Pompano Beach, FL 33060. Burial will follow at Pompano Beach Cemetery, 400 SE 23rd Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33062. There will be a reception at FBC following the burial.Gordon was born in Alaska, MI during a blizzard. He was the 7th of 8 children and moved to FL in 1948. He was a proud graduate of PBHS (go Beanpickers!), attended community college, served in the army in Germany in 1957 and continued in The Reserves until 1961. Along with his brother, Neal, he started Wooden Shoe Gardens in 1959, was married in 1961 to Saundra "Sandy" Durrence, had three children, and contributed greatly to the landscape of South FL. He was on the State Board of Directors for FL Farm Bureau, in 2014 was awarded the title of Broward County Pioneer by the Broward County Historic Preservation Board, and volunteered over the years in several capacities: a Deacon at FBC, a band-parent at PBHS Marching Band (go Golden Tornadoes!), and he helped the El Salvadoran mission Harvesting in Spanish, Calvary Chapel, and countless friends, family, and acquaintances when they were in need. He would literally give you the shirt off his back and though he worked very hard, he also knew how to play hard. His motto to "give life all the gusto you got" summed up his attitude on life.The son of Philip and Frances Vinkemulder, Gordon is survived by one brother and brother-in-law: Dale Vinkemulder (and his wife Elaine) and Ken Van Tuinen; three children: Sharon Vollmer (and her husband Rich), Sheila Bush, and Leona "Lee" Smith (and her husband Michael); three grandchildren: Melissa "Lissa" Mansfield (and her husband Trey), Melanie "Mel" Pompos, and Luke Pompos; and one great-grandson, Peter Jay Mansfield; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.