Grace (née-Whitelock) Lambert, 75, of HIllsboro Beach passed suddenly 2/13/2019. Born in Baltimore, Maryland she moved to Florida in 1973 with her family. She was predeceased by her husband James R. Lambert. She is survived by her 4 children, 10 grand children and 3 great-grandchildren to whom she is affectionately known as "Mama Grace". The Lamberts are well known in sportfishing circles as their boat "Reel Tight" has a been a fixture in the south Florida and Bahamas fishing circuits. Grace lived for her family and friends enjoying the company of both more than anything else. A memorial celebration service of Grace's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Boca Raton Resort Beach Club, in the Dune Room from 12 to 3pm. In lieu of flowers please support either one of Grace's favorite charities; Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital or North East Focal Point or the . Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary