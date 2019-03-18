Gregg Thomas Desort 47 of Secaucus NJ died suddenly on Friday March 15, 2019 at his home.He was born in Englewood NJ and was raised in Guttenberg NJ. He was a former resident of Boca Raton FL before moving back to New Jersey 3 ½ years ago.Gregg was a former Bond Trader for JVB Financial in Boca Raton FL. He was an avid music lover and sports fan, and loved gourmet cooking. He was a former volunteer fireman for the Guttenberg Fire Department;Gregg is survived by the love of his life Bryann Morrissey and their 2 children Johnny Thomas and Abigail; his brother Mark and his wife Stacey Desort; his sister Julie and her husband Gerald Campbell; his nephews and niece Ryan, Logan, Taylor and Casey; as well as several aunts and uncles and cousins;Visitation we be held on Friday March 22, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at the Mack Memorial Home 1245 Paterson Plank Rd. Secaucus, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Saturday March 23, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church 1219 Paterson Plank Rd. Secaucus, NJ. Burial will follow at the Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee, NJ. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary