Gregg W. Bushover, The Mutton Man, fisherman extraordinaire, Dolphins Fan, voracious reader, and dedicated body building enthusiast died on August 18th, 2020.



He is survived by Denise Bushover, Dawn Ruzich, Elizabeth Bushover, Bob Bushover, Jim Bushover, Julian Veitch, Isabel Ruzich, and William Ruzich.



Gregg will always be remembered for his courageous and unyielding battle with cancer. His attitude remained positive and he proved he may just be the most stubborn man ever. Cancer is tough, We are tougher are words he truly believed. He loved to say that even the doctors were astounded by his recovery.



Not one to ever back down from a passionate discussion, whether on Physics, the Dolphins, the Panthers, or ANY current world event. His terrible jokes and his loud off key singing made you laugh despite yourself. Gregg was an avid sports fan, whether it was football, hockey, or sumo wrestling. In his mind there were no bad Arnold Schwarzenegger movies.



Gregg took in the world and shared his knowledge freely. He had tremendous pride in his children and grandchildren. The greatest lesson he will pass on is to teach us that it is not a shy man's world.



The Heavens shine brighter with their newest star. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to Joe DiMaggio Childrens Hospital Pediatric Oncology in Gregg Bushover's memory



