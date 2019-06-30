|
Gregory D. Forster, of Coral Springs Florida passed away Friday June 21, 2019 at his home. He was 66. Born August 4, 1952 in Allegheny County Pittsburgh, PA. Greg was a son of John S. Forster, Jr. and Dorothy J. Forster. Greg was a 1971 graduate of Englewood High School and a 1980 graduate of the University of North Florida, Jacksonville, Florida. Greg worked as a Counselor and Case Manager in the Mental Health Psychiatric Forensic Services field in Broward County. Greg helped take care of his Mother and was always very helpful to his family when needed. Survivors include two Brothers, Douglas R. Forster; Spencer S. Forster and his Wife Marian; three Nieces, Jacqueline S. Forster; Allison J. Forster; Emily G. Forster; one Nephew, John S. Forster IV. He was preceded in death by his Parents and a Brother, John s. Forster III. Private burial services are planned. Online condolences may be made at: www.HorizonFuneralCremation.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 30, 2019