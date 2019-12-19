|
|
Gregory J. Hitchings Sr, 63, of Ocala passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019 with his beloved wife Carla of 37 years by his side, and with his two children, Gregory Jr, and Christine. Greg was born in Gainesville, Florida and raised in Hollywood, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard Sr, and Anne Hitchings and siblings Richard Jr, Linda and Stephen. Greg served as a Police Officer for 25 years with the Pembroke Pines Police Department and 5 years with the City of Doral Police Department. He was a motorcycle officer with both Police Departments. On his spare time, you would find him riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, enjoying his boat on the water, or golfing with friends and family. He loved watching sports and spending time with his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions in memory of Gregory Hitchings, Sr. be made to Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026 or via website www.brainsupportnetwork.org. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11am at St. Mark's Catholic Church 5601 S. Flamingo Rd, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 19, 2019