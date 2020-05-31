In beloved memory of Gregory Lee Prahl, devoted husband and father who passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.



Greg was born on February 27th 1950 in Pierce, Nebraska to Kenneth Roy Prahl and Ruth Larsen. He loved playing golf, fishing, reading, gardening, grilling and spending time with his wife, daughter and grandchildren. Greg was well known and loved in his community and was an active member of Zion Church. Greg is survived by his wife Sylvie Migneault Prahl, daughters Cassidy and Caroline, his step son Pierre, brothers Jim and Dave, his sister Nancy, his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his father Kenneth, mother Ruth and his step mother Doris. He will be deeply missed and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. We will carry your heart always. Until we meet again.



