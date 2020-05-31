Gregory Lee Prahl
In beloved memory of Gregory Lee Prahl, devoted husband and father who passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Greg was born on February 27th 1950 in Pierce, Nebraska to Kenneth Roy Prahl and Ruth Larsen. He loved playing golf, fishing, reading, gardening, grilling and spending time with his wife, daughter and grandchildren. Greg was well known and loved in his community and was an active member of Zion Church. Greg is survived by his wife Sylvie Migneault Prahl, daughters Cassidy and Caroline, his step son Pierre, brothers Jim and Dave, his sister Nancy, his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his father Kenneth, mother Ruth and his step mother Doris. He will be deeply missed and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. We will carry your heart always. Until we meet again.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
A people-friendly man who gave enjoyment to his fellow residence and all who knew him.
AXEL D LEICHUM
Neighbor
May 30, 2020
First met Greg & Sylvie more than 10 yrs. ago, when we bought at Deerfield Pines North. Condos are in same building. Greg was so friendly & very kind. He was my guardian, whenever I was at the condo by myself. Once, when my van broke down, he waited with me until the tow truck came! He was the best! He & Sylvie became my good friends. My heart aches for Sylvie and their family! I truly believe Greg is at peace now and I picture him with a can of beer in his hand waiting for us to join him! ❤
Peggy Fratto
