Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Louis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy Louis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Guy Louis Obituary
Guy Louis was born on July 15, 1950 in Jeremie, Haiti. He died on March 28, 2019 in North Carolina. Guy is survived by his three children; Harry Louis, Regina Figueroa, and Marsha Louis Agella.Seven grandchildren; Maya Shabazz Louis, Tanya Joseph, Ahman Cooks, Brianna Cooks, Isabella Figueroa, Taylor Agella, and Bryce Agella. Four sisters; Marie Louis, Maude Burton, Marie Vita Renois and Olguita Louis; Five brothers; Arnold Renois, Daniel Renois, Loubert Renois, Lanoux Renois and Andre Daniels.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.