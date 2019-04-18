|
|
Guy Louis was born on July 15, 1950 in Jeremie, Haiti. He died on March 28, 2019 in North Carolina. Guy is survived by his three children; Harry Louis, Regina Figueroa, and Marsha Louis Agella.Seven grandchildren; Maya Shabazz Louis, Tanya Joseph, Ahman Cooks, Brianna Cooks, Isabella Figueroa, Taylor Agella, and Bryce Agella. Four sisters; Marie Louis, Maude Burton, Marie Vita Renois and Olguita Louis; Five brothers; Arnold Renois, Daniel Renois, Loubert Renois, Lanoux Renois and Andre Daniels.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019