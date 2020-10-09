1/
Guy S. Wright
Guy S. Wright, 87, of Fort Lauderdale passed away, September 30, 2020. He was born in Crystal City, MO. Upon his graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania he moved to Florida and was a Broward County band director at Hallandale Middle School. He was also the choir director at Sunset Presbyterian Church, St Andrews Methodist and Church By The Sea over the years. After retiring from teaching, Guy worked for Huizenga Holdings, Inc. He was also involved with Gideon's International and the Tuesday Morning Men's Bible Study and Freedom Foundations. Guy is survived by his brother, Richard ( Nancy ) Wright; daughters, Victoria Martin Reisert ( Michael ) and Sharon Holt ( Gerard); grandsons, Andrew Martin, Tyler Holt (Carrie), Mitchell Holt ( Estefania ) and Peter Holt (Sara); great grandchildren, Dublin Holt and Connor Holt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Wright and a brother, William Wright. Guy cherished time with his family especially his four grandsons. It gave him joy watching them play sports and talking with them about their lives. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideon's International. fredhunters.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
718 South Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316-1219
954-527-1550
