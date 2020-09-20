H. Dick Blabon Jr., 77, passed away in his loving home in Chattanooga, TN on September 14, 2020 after a brief illness.
Dick leaves behind a legacy spanning from Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Chattanooga.
He served 28 years as the Driver Engineer for the Ft. Lauderdale Fire Department.
He is admired and honored for his benevolence, organizing blood drives, helping sick and injured firefighters, setting up Christmas baskets for all in need.
He was always a jokester and wanted to make everybody laugh.
Dick was highly decorated, receiving many awards including Firefighter of the Year, Humanitarian, Public Service, Outstanding Firefighter and Driver of the Year.
He was the embodiment of a firefighter and of what we all should aspire to be.
While living in Chattanooga, Dick worked at Silverdale Baptist Academy for 20 years where his same benevolence was poured over into the many students, teachers and staff. For the past five years, Silverdale has given the Dick Blabon Award in his honor to a senior who possesses his character while solidifying his legacy.
Verbatim from the Ft. Lauderdale Fire Department, "Dick set the bar so high, there will never be another like him. Dick Blabon will be forever known as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time)."
Dick was an active member of GraceWorks Church, a volunteer with the Central High School Alumni and also for the Chattanooga Candlelighters Family Support Group.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, H. Dick Blabon and Geraldine Blabon.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha Faye Murdock Blabon; sons, Jeff Gilbert (Lee) and Gary Blabon (Deirdre); daughter, Lisa Colbert (Johnny); five grandchildren, Michael, Jacqueline, Gabriella, Kelsey, and Chase; sisters, Patty Joiner and Deana Runner (Tim); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday, September 19th at 11 am at GraceWorks Church at the foot of the cross. (you may bring a chair)
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Candlelighters Family Support Group (1305 Darlene Cr., Chattanooga, TN 37412) or GraceWorks Church (6445 Lee Hwy., Chattanooga, TN 37421).
You may visit www.heritagechattanooga.com
to share condolences to the family and view the memorial tribute.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 18th from 4 pm – 8 pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.
All CDC guidelines will be observed during visitation including face covering and maintaining social distancing.