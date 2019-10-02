|
|
Hamilton B Griffin (Ham) a resident of Pompano Beach, FL since 2002 passed away in the Holy Cross Hospital June 11 after a bout with Pneumonia. He is survived by one sister, Joyce Lovell of Beaufort, SC., 6 nieces, 1 nephew and his care taker/companion Noble Harris. A twin sister, Andrea Kepler from Boise, ID predeceased him last year. Ham was born in Phila, PA, though grew up and attended school in Crestwood, NY. He then enrolled in the Navy Reserve where he attended Officer Candidate School while at the same time obtaining an engineering degree and rowing crew at Yale University. Thereafter he served on a Navy destroyer escort in Norfolk, VA, Italy and England. He spent most of his professional career at Harrel & Co in Norwalk, CT as Manager/Engineer and retired from there in 1995.
After his service experiences overseas his love of travel stayed with him and he took trips all over the world visiting friends and following the opera as music became a very important part of his life. Following another interest he developed as an adult, he earned a private pilot's license and flew regularly for pleasure. In 1963 Ham acquired a second home on Squam Lake in NH which he shared with a longtime companion Dr Stanley James. They generously offered the use of "The Camp" to all the members the family. Ham & Stan spent two weeks' vacation there every summer and after retirement whole summers. Ham developed many friendships during his years on Squam and the life there satisfied his love of the water and living in a natural outdoor environment.
A celebration of Ham's life is being held on Oct 5 for family and close friends in what was his home in Pompano Beach.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019