Feb. 1, 1959 - April 2, 2020
Born in San Turce, Puerto Rico. Loving son, brother, friend, colleague, husband, father, in-law and Poppa.
He had a long career in the fire service, with a short stint at Pembroke Park and the vast majority at Miramar Fire Rescue. He rose through the ranks - EMT Paramedic, Lieutenant, Captain, Division Chief - and retired as Training Captain. He also served a (very short) stint as Acting City Manager during preparation for Hurricane Andrew, though he was told there would be no contract negotiations during his tenure.
He was on an episode of "Trading Spaces" in the course of his work and appeared in outdoor author Johnny Molloy's "A Canoeing and Kayaking Guide to Florida" and "Hiking the Florida Trail."
He saved lives and property, mentored many and schooled others. Facebook Foil, Aggrieved Advocate for Common Sense, Peace Paddler, A T Hiker, and part-time resident at the Sanibelitarium.
His legacy is carried by his four children, Virginia, Sarah, Rebecca and Walter; their husbands; grandchildren; sisters Karin, Heidi and Dina, their spouses; nieces, nephews; the Brothers and Sisters of Miramar Fire Rescue, countless others in the fire service; proud mother Elisabeth (Upholstery by Ettie) and his beloved wife of 41 years Amanda.
"Though I cried, I was so proud to love a man so rare."
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 6, 2020