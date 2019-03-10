Harold Commings sadly passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born to Philip and Gertrude Kominsky on July 30, 1930 in Bayonne New Jersey. He attended Bowling Green State University where he was an avid alumnus his entire life. After college, Harold served in the Korean War stationed in San Francisco and San Louis Obispo, California. Harold was brilliant and a key player in the creation of corporate barter. His company, Admerex International was a leader in the industry. In addition to Admerex International, he established multiple highly successful companies including BCK ENT, Leisure Opportunities, Inc. and Media Barter Associates. He was a mentor to many in the industry and respected by all. Harold was never a passive stakeholder and always wanted to get involved and make things the best they could be. He held positions on various boards including his Manhattan and Bal Harbour condominiums. He was also very philanthropic and supported many causes including Ben Gurion University of the Negev in Israel. In 1958 Harold married the love of his life, Alice. As he liked to say, their marriage was like a hand and glove, a perfect fit. Together they raised their family in South Orange, New Jersey. He had an extensive social agenda, but throughout his entire life family meant the world to him. Harold was a creative man who had many interests. He was a world traveler, avid golfer, bridge player, a great dancer, loved to act and collect antiques and art. Harold was a master at telling stories and jokes. His expressions, gestures and of course his great smile is something that will never be forgotten. He was a patron of the arts and a benefactor of The Metropolitan Opera House, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Miami City Ballet.Harold had residences in South Orange, Manhattan, Boca Raton and Bal Harbour, Florida. Harold was a true gentleman and led a life truly worth celebrating. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him. Harold was predeceased by his beloved wife of over 47 years Alice and his beautiful daughter Jennie. He is survived by his daughter Carla Boden and son-in-law Mitch Boden, granddaughter Rachel Sudack and her husband Peter Sudack, grandson Glen Boden, sister Esther Schnitzer and brother-in-law Marty Schnitzer and wife Miriam Commings.Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 27 at Berheim Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel in Livingston, New Jersey.Donations can be made to Ben Gurion University of the Negev and the . Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary